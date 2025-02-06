Woman reaches tentative settlement in ASC lawsuit

A woman who sued an orthopedic ASC claiming its practices "prioritized profit over care" and retaliation reached a tentative settlement, My News LA reported Feb. 6.

Kristina Holman, who worked at the ASC, alleged that after one of the ASC's founding surgeons died, new management increased caseload, which led to a physician often overbooking cases. She also alleged that management pressured her to resign when she was in her late 50s and was asked if she was willing to work part time because of her age.

On Jan. 14, Cedars-Sinai attorneys filed papers notifying a judge of a "conditional" settlement and a request for dismissal is planned by Feb. 28. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said the health system doesn't comment on pending legal matters.