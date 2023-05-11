Lowest-paying metropolitan areas for physicians

Baltimore is the metropolitan area in which physicians are paid the least, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report. 

  • Baltimore: $330,917
  • Providence, R.I.: $346,092
  • San Antonio: $355,439
  • Washington, D.C.: $356,633
  • Boston: $363,545
  • Portland, Ore.: $363,890
  • Denver: $364,927
  • Philadelphia: $373,765
  • Birmingham, Ala.: $375,074
  • Detroit: $376,007

