Mark your calendar: ASCA's upcoming events

Here are the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's important dates to remember for the upcoming month, found on the ASCA website:
Thursday, June 16
- ASCA Director of Education and Clinical Affairs Gina Throneberry will present "Regulatory and Quality Measure Reporting Update for ASCs" at the 2022 Gulf States ASC Conference in New Orleans
Tuesday, June 21
- ASCA webinar "How to Create and Reevaluate Your Charge Master to Ensure You Are Remaining Competitive" at 1 p.m. EDT (also included in the 2022 Webinar All-Access Pass)
Thursday, June 30
- Deadline to request continuing education (CE) credits for the ASCA 2022 Conference & Expo
- Last day to submit topic and speaker suggestions for ASCA's 2023 educational programs and events