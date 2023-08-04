Billings Clinic earns Montana's 1st level 1 trauma center designation

The Billings (Mont.) Clinic was verified by the American College of Surgeons to become the first level 1 trauma center in the state, according to an Aug. 3 report from NBC Montana.

The clinic is now the only level 1 trauma center in a 550-mile radius, as there are no others verified by the ACS in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho or South Dakota.

States with concentrated rural populations are often distant from the nearest trauma center, resulting in lower trauma survival rates. The designation of the trauma center will allow the clinic to provide better access to trauma services and coordinated care, according to the report.

In addition to providing acute trauma care, the verification allows the center to engage in local trauma system development, regional disaster planning, increasing capacity, and advancing trauma care through research, education and training.