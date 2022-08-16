Washington physician to surrender license after order violation

A Washington physician agreed to an order to surrender his license to practice as an osteopathic physician and surgeon after violating a previous order from the Washington Department of Health, the department said Aug. 12.

Around Sept. 12, 2013, an order was issued placing Allen Quinn, DO, under restrictions, prohibiting him from treating chronic pain patients at his practice, Pioneer Medical Center in Moses Lake, Wash. According to the statement of charges, Dr. Quinn's actions were below the standard of care for 17 chronic pain patients over a 12-year period.

According to the statement of charges, the 2013 order stated Dr. Quinn was prohibited from treating chronic pain patients at his practice and prescribing opioids to non-hospice chronic pain patients. It also stated that he must refer patients who needed treatment for chronic pain to providers outside of Pioneer Medical Center.

Dr. Quinn failed to comply with the order, according to the statement of charges.

Dr. Quinn's license will be surrendered effective Sept. 1, according to the department order.