Pennsylvania physician found guilty for unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Martin Evers, MD, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances Dec. 5. The counts against Dr. Evers include the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone and diazepam.



Dr. Evers was convicted of the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam outside of the usual course of practice and not for legitimate medical purposes. One count involved unlawful distribution to a patient in February 2019, resulting in her death. His medical license was subsequently suspended in September 2019, according to a Dec. 8 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Evers was a primary care physician in Milford, Pa., and an employee of Suffren, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Charity Health System.

Evidence used against him in court included a witness from Walmart Global Investigations testifying the company had issued a nationwide ban against filling any narcotics prescriptions from Dr. Evers.

Prosecutors also presented testimony from six pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions issued by Dr. Evers. Other testimonies during the trial included an expert toxicologist and an expert on pain medicine.

Dr. Evers faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.