Optum employees report layoffs

Former employees with Optum and its provider subsidiaries began posting on social media beginning July 18 regarding another round of layoffs they say occurred across sectors of the company.

Becker's has reached out to Optum for additional information. The scope of the layoffs is unclear at this time.

On LinkedIn, posts from terminated employees indicate that positions at Landmark Health have been affected, including behavioral employees, social workers and nurse practitioners.

Optum and its provider subsidiaries have conducted multiple workforce reductions over the past year. Optum owns the nation's second-largest ASC chain, SCA Health. It purchased Landmark in 2022.

