NewYork-Presbyterian to pay $800K to settle false claims allegations

New York City based-NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital agreed to pay $801,000 to resolve false billings under the Federal False Claims Act.

Two outpatient radiation oncology practices in New York City allegedly improperly billed Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for images used in radiation therapy treatments, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department.

One of the practices was operated under a contract with a predecessor of the hospital, and the second practice was a joint venture between Leros and the hospital's predecessor.

Between 2012 and 2018, images utilized in therapy treatments were billed for but were either not reviewed or not reviewed in a timely manner, making the images unreasonable and unnecessary, the release said.

Under the agreement, NewYork-Presbyterian will pay $695,000 to the U.S. and $106,000 to the state of New York.

The claims resolved in the settlement are allegations and there was no determination of liability, the release said.