How long physicians plan on being self-employed

Thirty-four percent of self-employed physicians plan to continue being self-employed for another one to five years, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."

The report surveyed more than 740 self-employed physicians and asked them how long they will stay self-employed.

Here is how long physicians plan to stay self-employed, according to Medscape:

More than 20 years: 12 percent

16 to 20 years: 7 percent

11 to 15 years: 12 percent

6 to 10 years: 27 percent

1 to 5 years: 34 percent

Less than one year: 8 percent