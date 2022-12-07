Hourly nurse pay in the 10 best states for healthcare

Rhode Island is the best state for healthcare, according to personal finance website WalletHub, and the average hourly pay for registered nurses there is $40.99, which is higher than the national average of $39.78.

In a report released Aug. 1, WalletHub assessed which states are the best and worst for healthcare. The site evaluated each state and Washington, D.C., regarding healthcare cost, access and outcomes using 42 metrics. Read more about the methodology here.

Registered nurse average hourly pay information comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

Here are the 10 best states for healthcare, according to WalletHub, and their respective average hourly pay for registered nurses.

1. Rhode Island: $40.99

2. Massachusetts: $46.46

3. Hawaii: $51.22

4. Minnesota: $40.40

5. Maryland: $39.74

6. Vermont: $36.13

7. Colorado: $38.78

8. Connecticut: $42.56

9. Maine: $35.40

10. Iowa: $31.25