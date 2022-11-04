Chicago practice manager sentenced to prison for illegally writing 3K+ opioid prescriptions

An office manager at a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally writing prescriptions for opioids, the U.S. Justice Department.

From 2009 to 2016, Rosemary Mays, 57, and another individual wrote more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone and other controlled substances while working at a medical practice, according to an Oct. 27 news release from the Justice Department.

Ms. May used a prescription pad from a physician at the practice and wrote prescriptions in her name and the names of dozens of unsuspecting friends and family members, according to the release. Ms. Mays and the other individual retrieved the filled prescriptions, and some were sold throughout the Chicago area.

Ms. May pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to dispense and distribute a controlled substance outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose or practitioner license, according to the release.