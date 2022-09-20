5 recent federal healthcare updates

Here are five federal healthcare updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:

1. President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" in the United States in an interview on 60 Minutes that aired Sept. 18.

2. The number of new monkeypox cases in the U.S. is down nearly 50 percent since early August.

3. HHS is set to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency by its standing deadline of Oct. 13.

4. The White House plans to name Renee Wegrzyn, PhD, as inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health — a new federal agency focused on ramping up biomedical and health research to drive breakthroughs in immunotherapy and cancer care and prevention.

5. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 9 declared a state of emergency amid evidence that polio is spreading in communities around the state. The move unlocks federal resources to help the state respond and boost vaccination rates.