5 federal healthcare updates

From renaming monkeypox to respiratory syncytial virus reaching a potentially critical peak, here are five federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 23:

1. The World Health Organization will rename monkeypox "MPOX" in an effort to destigmatize the virus amid growing pressure from senior Biden administration officials.

2. The CDC has begun tracking omicron subvariant XBB, which is now estimated to account for 3.1 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

3. The nationwide surge of respiratory syncytial virus — now at a critical point as pediatric hospitals request additional beds — may be at or near its peak, Anthony Fauci, MD, told CBS News' Face the Nation on Nov. 27.

4. In a Nov. 21 analyst note, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned healthcare organizations about Lorenz, a human-operated ransomware group known for its "big-game hunting."

5. The White House aims to reinvigorate national COVID-19 vaccination efforts through a six-week campaign announced Nov. 22.