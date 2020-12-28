Work progressing on North Carolina health system's ASC

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System is developing an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., the first of its kind in the city, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

The ASC is being developed on a 17.2-acre property. It's part of a larger phased development that will total 200,000 square feet.

The ASC is being developed in the project's first phase. A 68,000-square-foot medical office building is also part of that phase.

Administrators expect to open the first phase of the project in June 2021.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.