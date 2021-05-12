Western PA Surgery Center opening 2nd ASC

Wexford, Pa.-based Western PA Surgery Center is opening a second location in Aliquippa, Pa., the center confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.

The 48,000-square-foot facility features operating rooms, procedure rooms, pre- and postoperative bays, a sterilization room, and clinical and administrative areas.

The second floor features a specialized hand center with exam rooms, cast rooms, an X-ray room and a physical therapy clinic.

Construction was completed in January.

