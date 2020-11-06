Washington eye practice proposes surgery center for use by 10 physicians

Northwest Eye Surgeons is seeking permission to build a surgery center in Seattle, according to documents filed Oct. 14.

What you should know:

1. Seeking a certificate of need for its proposed ophthalmology surgery center, the Seattle-based practice submitted a determination of reviewability packet to the Washington State Department of Health.

2. Use of the surgery center would be limited to employees and owners of the group practice, including:

Werner Cadera, MD

Bruce Cameron, MD

Paul Griggs, MD

Audrey Talley Rostov, MD

Emily Bucher, OD

Joshua Clermont, OD

Landon Jones, OD

Stacey Keppol, OD

Richard Lee, OD

Kerri Svanda, OD

3. In its first full year of operation, the proposed surgery center would generate nearly $12.3 million in revenue from clinical services and nearly $17.5 million in total revenue, according to estimates.

4. The surgery center would accommodate an estimated 31,824 clinical patient visits and 4,264 surgical visits in its first full year of operation.

