Vascular clinic holds open house for new location

Great Lakes Vascular Institute in Toledo, Ohio, celebrated its opening in a grand fashion Feb. 29, by holding an open house, local NBC affiliate 24 News reports.

The surgery center is affiliated with the University of Toledo Physicians group. They developed the center to accommodate growing patient volumes at the University of Toledo Medical Center. The center and its physicians performed free vascular screenings during the open house.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.