UnityPoint Health progresses on construction of $39.8M ASC

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has progressed on the construction of a $39.8 million surgery center at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa Messenger News reported Nov. 18.

In a ceremony, leaders of the organization invited community members to sign the final beam of structural steel being put in place, according to the report.

The facility is projected to be complete in March 2027. It will include five operating room suites, two endoscopy suites, 24 pre- and post-operative rooms and sterile processing.