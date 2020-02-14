United Surgical Partners International opening 3 New Mexico ASCs in $2.7M joint venture

Presbyterian Healthcare Services has teamed up with New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates and United Surgical Partners International to open two ASCs in Albuquerque, N.M., with a third on the way, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Physicians at the first of the three facilities performed the center's first cases Feb. 9. The ASC is on the campus of Presbyterian's Kaseman Hospital. The facility has 11 operating rooms with dedicated spaces for podiatry, joint surgery, spinal care and pain management.

The ASC will open a space where patients can recover overnight. Physicians at the Kaseman facility along with the second ASC, which opened at Presbyterian Hospital, are expected to perform about 22,000 surgeries each year.

A third joint venture ASC at Rust Medical Center is set to open in 2021.

