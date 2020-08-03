UI Health to open 6-story outpatient building

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago will break ground Aug. 13 on a six-story outpatient building.

The UI Health Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics will provide "a new home for outpatient surgeries and endoscopic procedures," according to an announcement about the groundbreaking ceremony.

Equipped with an on-site pharmacy, the building will also offer ophthalmology, ENT, transplant, urology, gastroenterology, pre-anesthesia and diagnostic imaging services.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be closed to the public due to capacity limits and social distancing guidelines. However, those interested in watching via livestream can provide their contact information here to gain access.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.