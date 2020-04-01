Texas hospital building ASC — 3 insights

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance is building an ASC to alleviate the caseload in its main operating rooms, Community Impact reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC is set to open in 2021.

2. The center will open along with a cardiac catheterization laboratory expansion, which will house several exam rooms for cardiac conditions.

3. MedStar is building a deployment center next to the hospital that will open in spring 2020. The center will feature a fleet of 15 ambulances to serve the Fort Worth area.

