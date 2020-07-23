State licensing being finalized for orthopedic surgery center — 3 details

The second-floor orthopedic practice at Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., is now open, according to Catamount Constructors.

Three details:

1. The new orthopedic space features exam rooms and two X-ray rooms. It will offer services including surgery, occupational therapy, imaging, physical therapy and injections.

2. A surgery center is readying to open on the first floor, where Catamount Constructors installed an MRI May 1. The surgery center is in the process of finalizing state licensing.

3. Five clinicians have ownership in the 27,000-square-foot building.

