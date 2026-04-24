Spine group to open new ASC

Phoenix-based Advanced Spine and Pain is opening a new outpatient clinic and ASC in the West Valley, according to an April 24 news release.

Four things to know:

1. The facility is slated to open in June and is more than 12,000 square feet.

2. The ASC includes 10 exam rooms, four preoperative bays and four postoperative recovery suites.

3. The hub will include care for interventional pain, orthopedic and spine surgery, vascular and arterial services, foot and ankle services and conservative treatments.

4. The facility pushes ASAP into a regional leader for a five-specialty care continuum. Financing for the center was provided by Bell Bank.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.