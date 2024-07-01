Real estate firms to break ground on 4 medical office buildings in Florida

Two Florida-based real estate developers are planning to break ground on three Florida medical office buildings in the fall, according to a June 28 report from the South Florida Business Journal.

A fourth building by a separate developer is also coming to Pembroke Pines, Fla. The other buildings will be located in Port St. Lucie, Boynton Beach and Westchester.

All four of the facilities will be MedSquare-branded buildings. The Westchester building will take up 28,000 square feet, while the Boynton Beach location is slated for 40,000 square feet and the Pembroke Pines facility will total 49,000 square feet.