Physician Partners of America opens pain clinic

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has opened an interventional pain management clinic in Orlando, Fla.

According to a Dec. 5 news release, Amer Ansari, DO, will begin seeing patients at the clinic Dec. 9. The South Orlando clinic will offer a wide range of pain management services aimed at treating chronic pain.

"This new clinic reflects PPOA's commitment to expanding access to high-quality pain management care and furthering our clinical reach into Central Florida," said Josh Helms, CEO of PPOA Tampa. "It's exciting to bring cutting-edge solutions and compassionate care to more patients in this growing community."