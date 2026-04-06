Outpatient construction hits all-time high—what’s driving the surge?  

The growth of the medical outpatient building sector hit a new high in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a record occupancy rate of 92.7%, according to a recent report by Chicago-based real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

Here are five takeaways from the report:

1. Average rent growth held steady at 3.3% year-over-year.

2. Eight of the 10 fastest-growing healthcare service lines are outpatient-focused, led by endocrinology, psychiatry and physical therapy/rehab.

3. Health systems accounted for 46% of MOB leases tracked by JLL in 2025.

4. Health systems also drove MOB construction in 2025, accounting for 57% of total square footage.

5. Regional performances varied slightly, but markets in Orlando, Fla., San Antonio, Texas, Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth led the expansion through population growth and health system expansion strategies.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.