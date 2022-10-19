Ohio surgery center construction hits milestone

The final beam has been placed on the new Salem Regional Medical Center Surgery & Outpatient Pavilion in Columbiana, Ohio, The Alliance Review reported Oct. 19.

Construction on the surgery center is set to wrap up in 2023.

The center is part of the medical center's plan to improve access to low-cost treatment and outpatient procedures, according to the report.

"We're excited to see this new facility come to life as we continue to build upon our legacy of delivering world-class care that will directly impact the overall health of our communities," Anita Hackstedde, MD, president and CEO of Salem Regional, told the Review. "The new facility will feature an outpatient surgery and endoscopy center, advanced medical imaging, infusion therapy services and specialty physician offices."