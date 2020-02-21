Ohio State seeks university approval for 2 outpatient centers — 3 insights

Columbus-based Ohio State University is seeking board approval to fund its two outpatient medical center projects, expanding the reach of Wexner Medical Center into the suburbs.

1. OSU is seeking full board approval for Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Dublin as well as partial approval for Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care West Campus in Columbus.

2. The $161.2 million Dublin facility would span 272,000 square feet. The center would offer ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, primary care and specialty medical services and would feature surgical clinics and other associated services. If approved, this would be the second facility OSU has built in the suburbs.

3. The university is also seeking $132.3 million toward the West Campus outpatient center. This facility would be 385,000 square feet and would include a surgical center and a proton treatment facility.

