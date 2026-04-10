New York system to open $12M outpatient imaging center

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health will break ground on a $12 million outpatient imaging center at its Unity Hospital campus April 27.

The facility will be housed in the Unity Professional Office Building and offer MRI, CT, DEXA, X-ray, mammography and ultrasound services. It is expected to open in late 2026, according to an April 6 news release.

The outpatient center is part of a broader investment to expand access to diagnostics and improve care coordination across the system’s oncology and specialty services.

The project also includes an $8.9 million expansion of oncology services at the Rochester-based Lipson Cancer Institute, which will increase infusion capacity from 10 to 20 bays and add a dedicated oncology pharmacy, according to the release.

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