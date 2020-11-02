New York hospital opens ASC

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened an ASC in Harrison, N.Y., in a 14-acre complex of medical office buildings, Westfair Online reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center is 10,000 square feet.

2. The center has four operating rooms as well as a preoperative and postoperative area.

3. The center saw its first patients in October and expects to perform more than 2,100 cases during its first operational year.

4. Center physicians currently perform orthopedic, ENT and plastic surgery procedures.

