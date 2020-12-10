Missouri practice seeks approval for outpatient surgery center

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group is seeking approval to build an outpatient surgery center 2 miles west of its main campus, the News Tribune reports.

The new surgery center would replace an outpatient surgical facility JCMG has operated for more than 20 years. The center would be built on a site JCMG has owned for seven years.

Jeffrey Patrick, MD, JCMG president, said: "We have simply outgrown that facility. We're in a dilemma of a situation. We started discussions probably three years ago."

The new center would be 28,000 square feet and will have overnight beds. JCMG would add joint replacements to the new center.

The physician group is petitioning for a 75 percent tax abatement for the first five years and a 25 percent abatement for the next five years to build the new facility.

If the group doesn't get the tax incentives, it will likely attempt to remodel and expand its current facility.

