Minnesota health system releases surge plan

Alexandria, Minn.-based Alomere Health is preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients, the Alexandria Echo Press reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital has seven ICU beds and seven ventilators, with plans to repurpose anesthesia machines from its surgery center if more ventilators are needed.

2. If the hospital needs more ICU beds, it plans to use the negative pressure medical/surgical rooms for overflow.

3. The hospital believes it has a surge volume of 20 COVID-19 patients at full capacity.

