Minnesota city considers $332M in bonds for project that includes ASC

The St. Cloud (Minn.) City Council is considering whether to issue $332 million in bonds to support expansions at CentraCare, radio station KNSI reported Sept. 6.

CentraCare is the city's largest employer, and St. Cloud officials told KNSI the bond would benefit both the city and the health system.

The bonds would be used to refinance more than $113 million in existing debt issued in 2014, purchase equipment and other operational needs and fund expansion projects at CentraCare Plaza and CentraCare Sauk Crossing in Sartell (Minn.).

The expansion will include an ASC and an updated physical rehabilitation. The new developments will total around $229 million. The public hearing will be held Sept. 9.