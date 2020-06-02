Minnesota campus to open surgery center in final phase of construction: 5 highlights

An outpatient surgery center is the next planned addition to Gundersen Winona (Minn.) Campus, according to the Winona Daily News.

Five highlights:

1. Gundersen Winona Campus occupies a 90,000-square-foot building formerly home to K-Mart.

2. Several services were introduced May 18, including dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

3. Sixty to 70 employees working in the newly opened departments treated about 100 patients within the first week of opening.

4. Gundersen expects to begin offering surgical procedures Aug. 3, when it opens an outpatient surgery center. That will be the third and final phase of construction.

5. Urgent care, laboratory, imaging and infusion services were included in the project's first phase. Those services became available to patients in December 2019.

