Minnesota ASC's grand opening pushed back

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open its new ASC later than previously reported, according to a March 7 report from ABC affiliate WDIO.

The center, which is being built in the former Sears building at the Miller Hill Mall, is now slated to open in July. It was previously expected to open in the spring.

At 41,000 square feet, the ASC is also significantly larger than previously reported estimates. The center will offer services including cataract surgery, joint repairs and other orthopedic procedures, WDIO reported.