Medical real estate developer breaks ground on $16M MOB

Pinecroft, a commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on a $16.2 million medical office building in Shenandoah, Texas, according to an April 14 report from RE Journals.

The nearly 40,000-square-foot facility is 100% pre-leased to a number of healthcare providers across specialties including primary care, cardiology and urology.

The Shenandoah Medical Plaza provides quick access and proximity to additional medical facilities operated by Memorial Hermann, Houston Methodist, St. Luke’s Health and Texas Children’s Hospital.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2027, the release said.

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