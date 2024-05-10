Medical office building activity in the Midwest: 7 notes

Here are seven updates on medical office buildings in the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since April 15:

1. A 43,450-square-foot medical office building in Valparaiso, Ind., has been sold after spending time tied up in the legal system.

2. Windom (Minn.) Area Health started construction on a $32 million medical office building that was approved by the City Council a little over a year ago.

3. A two-story, 42,000-square-foot medical office building opened in Orland Park, Ill.

4. Columbus-based OhioHealth is nearing completion of the first phase of a $400 million expansion project, which will bring a new ambulatory space and medical office building to the system's Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.

5. Two Bemidji, Minn.-based medical office buildings leased to Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health have sold for $23.2 million.

6. A three-property medical office building portfolio in Minnesota and Wisconsin has sold.

7. An 11,892-square-foot medical office building in Flint, Mich., has sold.