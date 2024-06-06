Maine hospital plans medical office building

Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, has submitted a proposal to a local planning board to build a three-story, 23,857-square-foot medical office building, according to a June 5 report from centralmaine.com.

The Skowhegan Planning Board reviewed and probed the hospital’s request on June 4 as part of a pre-application process but has yet to vote on the proposal.

The building's actual footprint would total 8,000 square feet of usable space, according to the report. The system would have to demolish its family medicine building to make space for a parking lot for the new building.

The hospital is also looking to move its cardiology clinic to the new office building.