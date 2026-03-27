Indiana Orthopedic Institute to open outpatient clinic

Indiana (Noblesville) Orthopedic Institute is expanding by opening a new clinic, adding a physician and growing its service lines.

The organization is opening an outpatient clinic in Greenwood, Ind., on March 30, according to a March 24 news release from Indiana Orthopedic Institute.

Daniel Williams, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, is set to join Indiana Orthopedic Institute in May. He specializes in sports medicine and general orthopedic services, including ACL reconstruction, knee and shoulder arthroscopy and rotator cuff repair.

New service lines for spinal care, as well as foot and ankle treatment, are planned to launch in the summer and fall of this year.

Indiana Orthopedic Institute is also expanding its commitment to research, education and the physician-patient relationship to become a full-service provider of musculoskeletal care, the release said.

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