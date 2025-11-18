How ASCs can keep patients in their ‘circle’

As more procedures earn approval for the outpatient setting and patient preferences shift towards ASCs, leaders are sizing up new service lines to meet the needs of their patient populations and surrounding communities.

EJ Ledesma, CEO of Sarasota, Fla.-based 360 Orthopedics, recently joined Becker’s for an episode of the Becker’s ASC Podcast to discuss his strategy for growth and service line expansion over the next 12 months.

Editor’s note: This response was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

EJ Ledesma: A lot of our joint doctors see patients with venous insufficiency. And we know that there are vein centers that do vein ablations, either in a vascular specialty setting or in an interventional radiology office. Our data show that roughly 50% of our population of patients 50 years old and above who come to our practice probably have some sort of venous insufficiency. So it’s thousands of patients a year, and we are now poised to launch our vein program in the clinic to provide those services to our patients rather than refer them out. It’s an additional revenue line for the practice that can generate significant returns while improving patient satisfaction. In our organizations, we try to provide a patient with as many services as possible so that we can retain them in our circle. This adds another wonderful addition to what we can offer the patients in our communities. So that’s very exciting, because we’re expanding our reach beyond orthopedics within the same population.