Manning, S.C.-based McLeod Health Clarendon is opening a pair of new centers.

The hospital is opening a new ASC, McLeod Surgery Clarendon, and a new orthopedic clinic, the hospital said Aug. 24. Both will be located in Manning.

McLeod Orthopedics and the new ASC were built in the newly renovated McLeod Medical Plaza Clarendon, the hospital said.