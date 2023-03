Here are three ASCs and medical office buildings that have begun construction since Feb. 2.

1. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health broke ground on a 45,351-square-foot ASC near its Greenville Memorial Hospital.

2. Ground was broken on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Frisco, Texas.

3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a $45.7 million medical office building with an ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla.