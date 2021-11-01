Ground broken for medical building with ASC in Nevada

Construction is underway on a medical office building and surgery center in Las Vegas, local NBC affiliate 3 News reported Oct. 31.

The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building will be independently owned.

Tenant Crovetti Orthopaedics will have a surgery center with four operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab and overnight recovery suites.

Other tenant specialties and services include physical therapy, primary care, dental care, ophthalmology, radiology and imaging, among others.