Great Falls Clinic invests $7M in ASC expansion

The Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic broke ground on a $7 million expansion of its ASC, the company said Sept. 20.

Builders started construction in August, according to ABC affiliate Montana Right Now.

The 12,636-square-foot Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center was built in 1999 and offers services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, podiatric surgery and urology.

It features three operating rooms and two procedure rooms. After the 7,375-square-foot addition, the center will have a new operating room and expansions to the two already there, as well as five new observation beds.

Construction is set for completion in May 2022.