Florida city council advances 89-acre medical campus proposal

The Palm Coast (Fla.) City Council ratified a development agreement for an 89-acre medical campus in the Palm Coast, FlaglerLive.com reported Dec. 4.

Jeff Douglas, president of Douglas Property Development, owns the land the campus will be built on and will lead the project's development. The city council previously changed the land's zoning to allow for the medical campus.

The campus could include several elements including a hospital, medical offices, an outpatient surgery center and other healthcare-focused elements.

Douglas Property Development will need to submit a site plan for the project to advance.

