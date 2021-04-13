DuPage Medical Group opens medical office building offering outpatient surgery

Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group has opened a medical office building in Westmont, Ill., that offers outpatient surgery, according to an April 12 release.

The 50,000-square-foot facility offers services including spine surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and cardiology testing, podiatry, and radiology.

DMG is the largest independent, multispecialty physician group in Illinois, with more than 750 physicians serving patients at more than 100 locations in the suburbs of Chicago.

The group also opened a spine and orthopedics ASC in January.

