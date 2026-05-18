Dignity Health plans largest outpatient campus in Phoenix 

Dignity Health Arizona, a member of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, plans to develop a 300,000-square-foot outpatient medical campus in Phoenix.

The project will be part of a planned mixed-use development and future team headquarters of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The multi-phase campus will span 8 acres and include up to two buildings, with phase one featuring 120,000 to 150,000 square feet of outpatient space, according to a May 18 news release from the team.

Services at the campus will include sports medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, imaging, executive health, primary care and outpatient surgery. The project also will include services from Phoenix-based Barrow Neurological Institute.

The campus is expected to create 700 medical and support jobs and become the system’s largest outpatient facility.

Construction on the first phase is expected to begin in 2027, with the campus slated to open in 2028, the release said.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.