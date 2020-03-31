Developers ditch retail-only plan, building ER with surgery center

Plans for a retail district in Alexandria, Va., now include a healthcare facility and townhouses, according to ALX Now.

What you should know:

1. Stonebridge, the development investment firm behind the 13-acre project, says it will develop a standalone emergency room called the Inova HealthPlex.

2. Designed exclusively for outpatient stays under 24 hours, the HealthPlex will feature a surgery center and medical office space.

3. Stonebridge scrapped original plans for a retail-only development due to the decline of brick-and-mortar shops.

