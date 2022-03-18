Delaware's 1st specialty surgical hospital opening in May

Lewes, Delaware-based Beebe Healthcare is opening a surgical hospital in May, Bay to Bay News reported March 17.

The $125 million, 135,000-square-foot hospital in Rehoboth Beach was completed ahead of schedule, the report said. It will employ 150 workers and house facilities including 24 overnight stay rooms, 18 pre- and postoperative care rooms and a lab.

"The focus here is on providing elective surgeries," Beebe CEO David Tam, MD, told Bay to Bay News. "People choose to come here and get the surgery by their doctors and then they want to go home. They want to go home as soon as possible, and that's what this place is all about."