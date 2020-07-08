Delaware city envisions medical campus for 200 acres of land
A real estate company is seeking a developer for 200 acres of land in Milford, Del., to build a comprehensive medical campus, Delaware State News reports.
What you should know:
1. The land is ready to be developed and is approved for a hospital, a medical school, a standalone rehabilitation facility, a senior living center, assisted living quarters or a same-day surgery center, among other uses.
2. The land is near Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth's $300 million hospital on Route 1.
3. The project was annexed to the city of Milford in 2006. A developer can come in and start developing the land for healthcare use immediately.
More articles on surgery centers:
Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1
The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth
Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.