Delaware city envisions medical campus for 200 acres of land

A real estate company is seeking a developer for 200 acres of land in Milford, Del., to build a comprehensive medical campus, Delaware State News reports.

What you should know:

1. The land is ready to be developed and is approved for a hospital, a medical school, a standalone rehabilitation facility, a senior living center, assisted living quarters or a same-day surgery center, among other uses.

2. The land is near Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth's $300 million hospital on Route 1.

3. The project was annexed to the city of Milford in 2006. A developer can come in and start developing the land for healthcare use immediately.

